Two people were charged following a shoplifting at Walmart Wednesday evening.



Officers were dispatched to the store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.



28 year old Letitia Scott and 30 year old Dustin Zachariah, both of Ridgeway, allegedly stole numerous items from the store. The merchandise had a combined value of just over $760.



Both were issued a summons for theft and are scheduled to be in Hardin County Municipal Court on January 14.

