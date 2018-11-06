A theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Findlay Monday led to a pursuit and eventual crash.

According to a release, Findlay police officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at the store, and when they arrived, the suspects fled in a vehicle. officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued onto North Blanchard Street before turning onto Walnut Street.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole and a minivan before stopping.

The female driver, identified as 51 year old Vita Warren was taken into custody on charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and complicity to theft.

The male suspect, 40 year old Gregory Nevers was charged with felony theft.

Both suspects are from Detroit, Michigan and were transported to the Hancock County Justice Center.