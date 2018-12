The theft of gas was reported at Village Pantry Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kenton Police Department report, an employee of the business told officers that a man pumped just over $55 worth of gas into his vehicle and then drive off without paying.

The only description of the suspect is that he was a while male, standing around 5 feet nine inches tall and was wearing a stocking hat. He was driving a black truck.

The incident is under investigation.