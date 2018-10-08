A theft was reported to Kenton Police on October 5th.

The report states that the owner of a rental in the 200 block of Garfield avenue was notified the tenants were removing appliances from the address.

The owner went to the apartment and found the door standing opening. After announcing himself he entered the apartment to find it abandoned and several appliances, including the stove, refrigerator, microwave, and window air conditioner removed from the address.

Two suspects were named on the report but no charges have been filed as the incident is still under investigation.