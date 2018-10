A threatened attack on a church in Kenton was reported Saturday evening.

According to the report, Kenton police officers received a call from a deputy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, who said they received information about the threat.

The name of the church receiving the threat has not been released, and no other information is available at this time as the Kenton Police Department investigates the incident.

There were no disturbances at churches around town reported to police on Sunday.