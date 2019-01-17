Three people were injured in a crash involving two cars and a semi this morning on U.S. 68 between County Roads 60 and 70 south of Dunkirk.

According to information from Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart, Audrey Warmbrod, of rural Ada, travelled left of center while driving north on 68. Her car was struck by a southbound semi being operated by Jeffrey Sutherland, of Kenton.

Sutherland took evasive action and was able to avoid a head-on collision. His semi ended up off the east side of the road and travelled around 100 yards and came to rest in a field.

The third vehicle was being driven north by Kevin Rea, of Kenton, who failed to stop in time and struck Warmbrod’s vehicle.

All three drivers were transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

68 was closed off and on for around fours hours for clean-up.

The crash remains under investigation, and citations are pending.