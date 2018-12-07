Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:

.Andrew J. A. Albert was sentenced to a total of 35 months in prison on one count each of corrupting another with drugs and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was classified as a Tier I Sex Offender.

.Aaron S. Miller was sentenced to a total 45 months in prison on one count each of possession of heroin, breaking and entering and assault. He must pay nearly $1500 in restitution to the victim.

.Kristen J. Manns was sentenced to a total of 28 months in prison on one count each of tampering with records and possession of heroin.

All cases were heard by Judge Scott Barrett.