Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:

.Stephen A. Beightler was sentenced to 8 years in prison on one count of felonious assault.

He was convicted of the offense following a two day trial last week. The jury deliberated for just over two hours before returning the guilty verdict.

.Robert W. Brossia was sentenced to 3 years in prison on one count of possession of heroin. As part of a forfeiture specification, the Court ordered that $277 cash and a 2004 Acura, which were seized during the investigation, be forfeited to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

.David D. Bates was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count of domestic violence. He must serve 240 days local incarceration, with credit given for 125 days time served.

All cases were heard by Judge Scott Barrett.