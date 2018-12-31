Sixty-four Ohio fire departments will share $693,000 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) under a program to protect firefighters from carcinogens and other harmful health hazards encountered by firefighters during their daily work activities.

The fire departments are receiving the funding under the Firefighter Exposure to Environmental Elements Grant Program, which helps departments purchase safety gear, exhaust systems and specialized washing machines.

Because residue collected on firefighters’ gear during a blaze can cause respiratory disease, cancer and other ailments, it is important not only to wear appropriate protective gear, but also to ensure its cleaned properly.

Fire departments receiving grants in our region include:

New Bremen in Auglaize County, Blanchard Township and Village of Arlington, both in Hancock County.