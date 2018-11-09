Three people were sentenced recently Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:

.David D. Roberts Jr. on one count of theft from a person in a protected class. He must serve 90 days local incarceration and was given credit for 83 days time served.

.Desiree L. Rodriguez on one count each of trafficking in drugs, permitting drug abuse and possession of heroin.

.James J. Paugh on one count of breaking and entering.

All cases were heard by Judge Scott Barrett.