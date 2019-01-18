Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:

.Traci D. Gray was sentenced to a total of 5 years in prison on 17 counts of money laundering and one count each of complicity to money laundering and burglary.

She was ordered to pay restitution of $545 to Kroger, $2105 to Mi Tierra Mexican Store and nearly $2800 to Mt. Victory Drive Thru.

.Georgina L. Lightner was sentenced to 24 months in prison on one count of burglary.

.Michael Hites Jr. was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count of failure to verify current address.

All cases were heard by Judge Scott Barrett.