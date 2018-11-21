Ohio State graduate and former congressman Patrick Tiberi will deliver Ohio State’s autumn commencement address.

Approximately 3,500 degrees will be awarded at the ceremony, which begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the Schottenstein Center.

Tiberi has served as president and CEO of the Ohio Business Roundtable since January 2018. Previously, he represented central Ohio’s 12th district for 17 years in the U.S. House, and was Ohio’s second-longest-serving member of Congress when he stepped down at the beginning of the year.

To accommodate the increasing number of guests who wish to attend the university’s autumn commencement, tickets are required for all guests. Admission tickets are free, and must be ordered by graduates.