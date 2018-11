A Tiffin woman was injured in a one vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on State Route 53 in Wyandot County.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, 21 year old Marina Fairbairn lost control of her vehicle after passing a semi while travelling south on 53.

The car went off the east side of the road and struck a tree causing heavy damage.

She was taken to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for treatment and was cited for failure to control.