Ottawa-Glandorf shut out the Kenton Wildcats 31 to nothing Friday on a cold, windy and rainy night at Titan Stadium.

The Titans (4-4 overall, 3-4 Western Buckeye League) sacked Kenton quarterbacks six times and forced four Wildcat turnovers.

Carter Bays was named the Ace Hardware Player of the Game.

The Wildcats (4-4 overall, 4-3 WBL) host Elida in their home finale Friday at Robinson Field.

WKTN will have all the action live, with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.