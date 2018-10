A Toledo man was injured in a one vehicle crash Thursday night in Wyandot County.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, 58 year old Steven Hashley was travelling northwest on the US 23 exit ramp at State Highway 103 and failed to stop for a stop sign at 103. His car went across both lanes and a struck a guardrail resulting in heavy damage.

Hashley was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.