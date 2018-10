One person was taken into custody following a routine traffic stop Thursday evening.

According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers stopped a car on Kuert Avenue near Carey Street.

The driver, 38 year old Emily Beaman, was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a turn signal violation.

A passenger in the car, 44 year old Scott Cline, was arrested on a warrant out of the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.