The Tree Town Festival Committee is sponsoring two Riverdale high school students each with a $250 scholarship.

To be eligible, you must be a 2019 Riverdale senior or a 2019 senior who lives within the 45843 zip code area.

Applications are available by visiting villageofforest.com or through the Riverdale High School.

The deadline to apply is February 22, and the winners will be announced in May of 2019.