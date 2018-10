Trick or Treat in Marion is scheduled for tonight.

The Marion Police Department reminded residents who may have seen posting showing trick or treat was cancelled, that they were not on the Marion Ohio Police Department Facebook page. They said there are over 50 other cities, towns or villages in the United States named Marion.

Trick or Treat though in Marion, Ohio is happening this evening from 5:30 until 7:30.

Candy will be handed out the Marion Police Department.