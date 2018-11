OhioHealth Wellness Center will be presenting a benefit Turkey Trot on November 22.

The event will start at 8 that morning at the Kenton High School Athletic Building and will feature a 1 or 3 mile course.

The entry fee is a non perishable food item or cash or check donation.

The proceeds support Angels for the Elderly.

