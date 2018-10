Two area residents were arrested on warrants through the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the media release, deputies went to the Allen County Jail in Fort Wayne, Indiana where they took custody of 36 year old Ty D. Gilroy, of Alger.

They also travelled to the Multi County Jail in Marion and took custody of 23 year old Cassandra Butz, of Mt. Victory.

Both were transported to the Tri County Regional Jail.