National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held at three locations in Wyandot County this Saturday October 27 from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m.

Items that can be disposed of include prescription pills of any kind, over the counter medications, medication samples, pet medications and vitamins.

No personal information will be collected. The prescription labels should be removed before arriving.

Drop off locations in Wyandot County are the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, Upper Sandusky Police Department and Carey Police Department.