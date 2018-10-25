Two Findlay residents were arrested following a drug bust in Findlay Wednesday morning.

According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 527 Allen Avenue in Findlay.

The search of the residence yielded, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, cash, 2 handguns, a rifle, drug paraphernalia, and items indicative of drug trafficking.

As a result, 24 year old Bryshaun Dodds was arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and having weapons under disability.

Also, 36 year old Elizabeth Wells was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Additional charges are expected pending the conclusion of this investigation.