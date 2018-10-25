FINDLAY – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two West Virginia women after a traffic stop in Hancock County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 392 grams of heroin valued at nearly $70,000.

According to a release, at 2:45 this (Thursday) morning, troopers stopped a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan with West Virginia registration for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 68. Criminal indicators were observed and a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Shaquana M. Carter, 27, and passenger, Dawnsha M. Hughes, 28, both from Charleston, W. Va., were incarcerated in the Hancock County Justice Center and charged with possession of heroin, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.