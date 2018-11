Two people were arrested on warrants Monday.

According to the Kenton Police Department reports, officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a woman who was not allowed in the store.

29 year old Kara Ewing was located at Murphy’s Gas Station and was taken into custody.

At the scene, the officer saw another person, 35 year old John Curl, who also had an active warrant for his arrest.

He too was arrested, and both were transported to the Multi County Jail in Marion.