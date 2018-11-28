A Columbus man was injured in a semi rollover accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon on County Road 65 at State Route 81 west of Ada.

According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy McCoy was attempting to drive around a utility vehicle when his semi ended up in the ditch and rolled onto its driver’s side.

McCoy’s leg was pinned in the cabin and after being freed, he was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital.

Just minutes of this accident, a crash was reported on State Route 235 near Roundhead.

According to that report, Jaromey Sanders, of Ada, lost control of his car while driving south on 235 and his car slid into the rear tires of a semi being operated by Mark Baden, of Findlay.

There were no injuries, and Sanders was cited for failure to control.