A house in Kenton was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.

According to information from the Kenton Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 14741 Gilmore Road at around 9 last night.

The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived and resulted in a total loss.

The occupant of the house, Mike Weatherhead, was not home at the time. His two dogs were killed.

One firefighter was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital by BKP due to dehydration.

The fire started in the kitchen area of the house, but the cause has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Ada, Belle Center, Mt. Victory, Ridgeway and Forest.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 12:15 this morning.