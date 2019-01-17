A crash occurred Wednesday morning on Township Road 42 in Wyandot County.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, 35 year old Nikki Mooney, of Wharton, lost control of her car on the ice covered road while driving west on 42.

Her car slid to the right side of the road and struck a vehicle being operated by 39 year old Karen Romick, of Mt. Blanchard, who had pulled to the side of the road to place mail in a mailbox.

Moderate to heavy damage occurred to the vehicles.

There were no injuries, and Mooney was cited for failure to control.