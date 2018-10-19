COLUMBUS – Thirty Ohio employers will share $695,144 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) to purchase equipment designed to substantially reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses.

“The safety grant program helps employers purchase equipment that not only protects workers from injury but in many cases also improves processes and productivity, and reduce workers’ compensation costs,” said Dr. Abe Al-Tarawneh, superintendent of BWC’s division of safety and hygiene. “Astute employers take proactive steps to keep their workers healthy and their business prospering.”

The recipient employers operate in 27 Ohio counties, including in our region, fire departments in the cities of Lima and Bellefontaine.

The Safety Intervention Grant program matches an employer’s investment 3-to-1 up to a maximum of $40,000. Quarterly data reports and follow-up case studies measure the effectiveness of employers’ safety interventions and establish best practices for accident and injury prevention.