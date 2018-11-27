Two people are facing charges after a search warrant was executed a residence in Sycamore this past Sunday.

According to a release from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the Major Crimes Unit served the warrant at 309 and a half East Seventh Street in the village.

Detectives located suspected controlled substances that consisted of heroin and methamphetamine. The drugs, along with guns and cash were seized.

Charges of possession of and trafficking in drugs are pending against Melinda Lesher and Joshua Bailes.

Lesher was arrested and transported to the Seneca County Jail on outstanding warrants.

The METRICH Enforcement Unit, Wyandot County Special Response Team, Sycamore Fire and EMS,Carey Police Department K-9 Unit and the Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office assisted in the investigation.