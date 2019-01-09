Two people were injured in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning on County Highway 5 in Wyandot County.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s office, 30 year old Celestia Mack, of Carey, lost control of her vehicle on the road that was covered with hail at the time.

The pickup ended up off the left side of the road where it struck a culvert and rolled over coming to rest on its top.

Mack and a passenger, 60 year old Joseph Brodman, also of Carey, were both transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

Heavy damage occurred to the vehicle.