Two Kenton residents were arrested following a traffic stop in Union County this week.

According to the daily media release, deputies stopped a car on U.S. 33 near the rest area.

The driver, 30 year old Stephanie S. Zent was arrested for falsification and on a warrant out of Hardin County.

A passenger, 35 year old Timothy Bressler, was also arrested on a charge of obstructing official business.

They were both transported to the Tri County Regional Jail.