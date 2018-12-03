Two Kenton residents were charged with drug offenses following a traffic this past Friday evening.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers stopped a car on East Columbus at Hester Street.

A probable cause search was initiated, and officers found a sandwich bag with marijuana and drug paraphernalia items in the car.

21 year old Levi Saffell was cited for a turn signal violation and driving on an expired driver’s licence.

He and a passenger, 22 year old Brooke L. Jackson, were each issued a summons for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.