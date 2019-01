Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday evening in Logan County.

The Bellefontaine Examiner reported that 21 year old Ricki Downing, of Bellefontaine, travelled left of center while driving west on State Route 47. Her car was struck by an eastbound vehicle being operated by 76 year old Ronald Gebby, of Sidney.

Both drivers were transported to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.