A three vehicle crash occurred Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of East Columbus Street.

According to the Kenton Police Department report, 16 year old Bryant Conley was driving west on Columbus and failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a car in front of him that was slowing for traffic.

His car struck the rear of a vehicle being operated by 37 year old Tara Wilson, of Kenton, pushing it into the third car driven by 50 year old John Wilson, of Forest, who was stopped for a red light at the time.

Disabling damage occurred to Conley and Tara Wilson’s vehicles, little to no damage occurred to John Wilson’s car.

Two passengers in Conley’s car were transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital by BKP.

Conley was cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation.