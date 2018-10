Two people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:

.Amanda S. Williams was sentenced to a total of 7 years and 10 months on two counts of trafficking in heroin and one count each of possession of heroin and possession of drugs.

.Brenda D. Gilbert was placed on five years community control with conditions on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Both cases were heard by Judge Scott Barrett.