Two Van Wert men were killed in a fiery crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 30 near Delphos.

LimaOhio.com reported that 36 year old James M. Patterson lost control of his pickup while driving east on 30. The vehicle traveled across the median and into the westbound lane where it struck a semi being operated by 79 year old William D. Wolfe, of Colorado.

The pickup caught fire after the collision.

Patterson and a passenger, 30 year old Jeremy A. Shults, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Wolfe and a passenger were transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center where they were treated and released.