A crash damaged two vehicles Monday afternoon on East Columbus Street.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 34 year old Kyle Smith, of Kenton, attempted to drive from a business onto Columbus Street, and his car struck a westbound vehicle being operated by 56 year old Robert James, also of Kenton.

Moderate damage occurred to Smith’s car, while the James vehicle sustained disabling damage.

There were no injuries, and Smith was cited for failing to pay full time attention.