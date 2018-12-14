Ridgemont students were educated this week on how to choose a drug-free lifestyle.

7-12 grade students heard from Wayne Campbell and his wife who founded Tyler’s Light in honor of their son who died from a heroin overdose.

Tyler played football at the University of Akron, but nagging injuries led to an addiction to painkillers and then heroin.

He died in his sleep of a heroin overdose, and two weeks later the non-profit Tyler’s Light was founded.

Campbell stated that no parent should have to endure such loss.

In addition to the students, the staff of Ridgemont also sat in on this week’s presentation.