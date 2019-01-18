The University of Findlay is pleased to announce that Jeremy Pittman has been selected to serve as the University’s new Vice President for Enrollment Management effective Feb. 4, 2019. Pittman was selected after an extensive national search. He will lead the University’s strategic enrollment efforts including overseeing the offices of domestic and international admissions, financial aid, marketing and the registrar.

Pittman is an experienced enrollment management executive with extensive experience in enrollment, marketing, data analysis, financial aid, and scholarship management. He has a proven track record of successful enrollment management strategies and leadership development.

Pittman comes to Findlay from Kentucky Wesleyan College where he served as vice president of Admissions and Financial Aid. There he led the enrollment management team to significant enrollment increases, developed strategic marketing and enrollment plans and advanced the visit experience. He has also served as vice president for Enrollment Management and Financial Aid for St. Catherine College, corporate director of Financial Aid for Valley College, and director of Admissions and Finance at Radians Nursing College.

“The University of Findlay is delighted to welcome Jeremy. In his years of experience in many facets of enrollment management, he has earned the reputation for being all in, working alongside his team to get results,” said President Katherine Fell, Ph.D.

Pittman holds a Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University and a Bachelor of Science in General Studies, Humanities and Social Sciences from Indiana University East.