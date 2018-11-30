The University of Findlay has kicked off its annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Collections will be accepted today and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 1-5 p.m.; and next week from Dec. 3-6 during the same times in the Alumni Memorial Union outside of the Office of Student Activities (AMU 8A).

This year’s goal is to collect 300 toys for Hancock County children. The U.S. Marine Corps works with the Salvation Army and CHOPIN Hall to distribute toys.

Toys are needed for those ages infant to 15 years old. It is requested that new, unwrapped toys be donated. Electronics such as DVDs and gaming systems are discouraged.

Cash donations will be accepted in the Office of Student Activities. All monetary donations will be used to purchase toys for age categories not met by toy donations.

To wrap up the campaign, UF is inviting the public to join the campus community for its free Toys for Tots Christmas Party on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alumni Memorial Union’s Fireside Lounge. Greet U.S. Marines, Santa and his helper, Mishka. Enjoy Christmas music and snacks, and get your picture taken with Santa.