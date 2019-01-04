A Kenton man was charged with numerous offenses following an incident reported to Kenton police Thursday morning.

According to the report, a man reported unauthorized use of his motor vehicle by a known suspect.

Shortly after taking the report, officers located the car travelling on Walnut Street and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as 28 year old Brad Hipsher, was placed under arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Hipsher was also charged with possession of drug abuse instruments after police say they seized the items during the arrest.

He was also cited for several traffic offenses, including failing to: stop after an accident, reasonable control, stop sign and drive within marked lanes.