A Union County Sheriff’s deputy was injured after being called to a domestic disturbance Tuesday evening.

According to a release, the deputy was called to the 14,000 block of Hinton Mill Road in Dover Township at just after 4 in the afternoon to investigate the incident.

After resolving the issue, they were called back around 45 minutes later because the husband was threatening to commit suicide.

The deputy attempted to talk him into going for an evaluation when a struggle ensued resulting in an injury on the deputy’s face and eye.

He was treated and released at Memorial Hospital.

31 year old Cameron R. Hastings was arrested and charged with obstructing official business.

He appeared in court this morning and bond was set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November 29.