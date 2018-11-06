A Union County man was convicted on drug related charges and was sentenced late last week following a five day trial in Union County Common Pleas Court.

43 year old Jerod Paul Lester was found guilty on charges of trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, manufacturing drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity with gun specifications.

The charges arose from search warrants executed at a hotel in Marysville in 2017 and of a residence on Titus Road in 2018.

Lester was sentenced to 30 years in prison.