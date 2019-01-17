Union County, Ohio – The Union County Sheriff’s Office has a new iPhone and Android mobile app which will provide the public direct alerts of police activity, road closures, motor vehicle accidents and more. The app was released, January 7, 2019 and is now available to download for free.

Sheriff Jamie Patton is pleased to announce his office is the first Ohio Sheriff’s Office to have this app. “The free app releases important and critical information in a timely manner and allows the community to stay connected with the Sheriff’s Office”, said Sheriff Patton.

With the touch of a screen, users can view breaking news, crime reports and press releases from the Sheriff’s Office. Components in the app include a list of the Union County’s Most Wanted Fugitives along with their names, photos and offense(s). The app also links the user to only Union County Inmates at the Tri-County Jail and Union County registered sex offenders.

App users can send the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tips by using the “Submit a Tip” tab. Tips can be sent by calling or emailing; the exact location can be sent if the location settings are turned on by the users. Users can send pictures with their tip, no worries this information is confidential unless the user wishes to provide their contact information. “Any actual emergency should still be reported via 911”, said Sheriff Patton.

Where Am I? allows users to share their location with others, if they are lost! Other important features include Join Our Team, Sheriff Sales and Conceal Carry information.

“We have created this new mobile app as a service to our county”, said Sheriff Patton.

So, please encourage every resident and business owner to download the app today. Our goal is to stay connected and engaged by making Union County a safe and enjoyable place to live, work and visit. Please take a moment to share the app with your family, friends and co-workers.