(pictured: The Scholarship Committee of Lois Lautenschlager, Jane Kraft and Jill Simmons)

Applications are being accepted now for a University Club II scholarships.

University Club II of Hardin County awards one $1000 scholarship to a junior or senior college student who has graduated from one of the schools of Hardin County.

Scholarship applications are available by emailing the Club’s Scholarship Chair, Jill Simmons at jsimmons@wcoil.com.

The scholarship application deadline is February 1, 2019.

University Club II has awarded scholarships since 1964 with the first scholarship in the amount of $100.

Since 1964 the Club has awarded over $35,000 in scholarships to college students to further their education.