The University of Findlay Marching Oiler Brass Sounds of the Stadium Concert will be on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m. in Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s TLB Auditorium.

Free tickets will be required, and can be obtained at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts or at the door.

The band will play selections from the 2017 musical, “The Greatest Showman” as well other hits.

The University of Findlay majorettes will also perform.