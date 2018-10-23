The public is invited to participate in the University of Findlay’s 8th annual Campus Day of Prayer, which will be held this Thursday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the flagpole in front of Old Main, 1000 N. Main St.

This contemplative effort, sponsored by Campus Ministries, is intended to embrace peace and faith. Visitors will not be required, but will be encouraged to sign a prayer sheet offered at the venue, and are welcome to use the prayer guides that will be available to assist them with quiet prayer for however long they wish.

A hallmark of UF’s Campus Day of Prayer includes ensuring that someone, during the entire 13-hour period, is praying at the location. Campus Ministry is organizing a sign-up effort with the campus community for 15-minute prayer block coverage, but all are welcome to pray at any time during the day.