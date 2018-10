The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) approved sixteen hazardous materials training grants totaling just over $231,000.

Through the PUCO’s hazardous materials training grant program, public safety and emergency services personnel across Ohio are awarded grants for training to best respond to incidents related to hazardous materials.

In our region, the University of Findlay received a grant totaling nearly $46,000 to fund three hazardous materials training courses.