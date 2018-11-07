source: Hardin County Board of Elections

Election Summary Report
General 2018
Hardin County, Ohio
Summary For Jurisdiction Wide, All Counters, All Races
ALL PRECINCTS REPORTING

11/06/18
21:15:56

 

Cards Cast 9405

 

Governor And Lieutenant Governor
Total
Total Votes9244
Richard Cordray266928.87%
Mike DeWine619667.03%
Constance Gadell-New1381.49%
Travis M. Irvine2372.56%
Write-in Votes40.04%

 

Attorney General
Total
Total Votes9189
Steve Dettelbach273329.74%
Dave Yost645670.26%

 

Auditor of State
Total
Total Votes9149
Robert C. Coogan3373.68%
Keith Faber622968.08%
Zack Space258328.23%

 

Secretary of State
Total
Total Votes9138
Kathleen Clyde263728.86%
Frank LaRose626568.56%
Dustin R. Nanna2322.54%
Write-in Votes40.04%

 

Treasurer of State
Total
Total Votes9205
Rob Richardson245326.65%
Robert Sprague675273.35%

 

U.S. Senator
Total
Total Votes9235
Sherrod Brown344037.25%
Jim Renacci578562.64%
Write-in Votes100.11%

 

Representative to Congress (5th District)
Total
Total Votes9204
J. Michael Galbraith244726.59%
Don Kissick2843.09%
Bob Latta647370.33%

 

State Senator
Total
Total Votes9027
Robert McColley647571.73%
Adam Papin255228.27%

 

Representative District 83
Total
Total Votes9144
Jon Cross626068.46%
Mary E. Harshfield288431.54%

 

County Commissioner
Total
Total Votes9263
Ronald W. Eastman271229.28%
Tim Striker655170.72%

 

County Auditor
Total
Total Votes7739
Michael T. Bacon7739100.00%

 

Justice of the Supreme Court
Total
Total Votes7410
Craig Baldwin317842.89%
Michael P. Donnelly423257.11%

 

Justice of the Supreme Court
Total
Total Votes7325
Mary DeGenaro377651.55%
Melody J. Stewart354948.45%

 

Court Of Appeals Judge 3rd Appellate District
Total
Total Votes6609
John R. Willamowski6609100.00%

 

State Issue 1
Total
Total Votes9315
Yes179319.25%
No752280.75%

 

2 Ada Exempted Village School
Total
Total Votes1859
For the Tax Levy121665.41%
Against the Tax Levy64334.59%

 

Benjamin Logal Local Schools
Total
Total Votes196
For the Tax Levy10553.57%
Against the Tax Levy9146.43%

 

3 Hardin Northern Public Library
Total
Total Votes1003
For the Tax Levy67066.80%
Against the Tax Levy33333.20%

 

4 Upper Scioto Valley LSD
Total
Total Votes1298
For the Tax Levy80261.79%
Against the Tax Levy49638.21%

 

5 Hardin County Board of DD
Total
Total Votes9271
For the Tax Levy620766.95%
Against the Tax Levy306433.05%

 

6 Hardin County OSU Extension
Total
Total Votes9249
For the Tax Levy591863.99%
Against the Tax Levy333136.01%

 

Mental Health
Total
Total Votes9235
For the Tax Levy632968.53%
Against the Tax Levy290631.47%

 

7 City of Kenton Grove Cemetery
Total
Total Votes1902
For the Tax Levy126366.40%
Against the Tax Levy63933.60%

 

8 Village of Alger Ref
Total
Total Votes206
YES12761.65%
NO7938.35%

 

9 Buck TWP Grove Cemetery
Total
Total Votes295
For the Tax Levy20669.83%
Against the Tax Levy8930.17%

 

10 Goshen TWP Grove Cemetery
Total
Total Votes262
For the Tax Levy19674.81%
Against the Tax Levy6625.19%

 

11 Jackson TWP Fire
Total
Total Votes597
For the Tax Levy42971.86%
Against the Tax Levy16828.14%

 

12 Liberty TWP Fire
Total
Total Votes1859
For the Tax Levy129469.61%
Against the Tax Levy56530.39%

 

13 Pleasant TWP Grove Cemetery
Total
Total Votes663
For the Tax Levy47872.10%
Against the Tax Levy18527.90%

 

14 Local Option FOE
Total
Total Votes669
YES44466.37%
NO22533.63%

 

15 Plaza Inn 1
Total
Total Votes534
YES39774.34%
NO13725.66%

 

16 Plaza Inn 2
Total
Total Votes532
YES36869.17%
NO16430.83%