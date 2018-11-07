source: Hardin County Board of Elections
https://hardin.ohioboe.com/c/elecres/2018%20Primary%20Summary.htm
Election Summary Report
General 2018
Hardin County, Ohio
Summary For Jurisdiction Wide, All Counters, All Races
ALL PRECINCTS REPORTING
|11/06/18
21:15:56
|Governor And Lieutenant Governor
|Total
|Total Votes
|9244
|Richard Cordray
|2669
|28.87%
|Mike DeWine
|6196
|67.03%
|Constance Gadell-New
|138
|1.49%
|Travis M. Irvine
|237
|2.56%
|Write-in Votes
|4
|0.04%
|Attorney General
|Total
|Total Votes
|9189
|Steve Dettelbach
|2733
|29.74%
|Dave Yost
|6456
|70.26%
|Auditor of State
|Total
|Total Votes
|9149
|Robert C. Coogan
|337
|3.68%
|Keith Faber
|6229
|68.08%
|Zack Space
|2583
|28.23%
|Secretary of State
|Total
|Total Votes
|9138
|Kathleen Clyde
|2637
|28.86%
|Frank LaRose
|6265
|68.56%
|Dustin R. Nanna
|232
|2.54%
|Write-in Votes
|4
|0.04%
|Treasurer of State
|Total
|Total Votes
|9205
|Rob Richardson
|2453
|26.65%
|Robert Sprague
|6752
|73.35%
|U.S. Senator
|Total
|Total Votes
|9235
|Sherrod Brown
|3440
|37.25%
|Jim Renacci
|5785
|62.64%
|Write-in Votes
|10
|0.11%
|Representative to Congress (5th District)
|Total
|Total Votes
|9204
|J. Michael Galbraith
|2447
|26.59%
|Don Kissick
|284
|3.09%
|Bob Latta
|6473
|70.33%
|State Senator
|Total
|Total Votes
|9027
|Robert McColley
|6475
|71.73%
|Adam Papin
|2552
|28.27%
|Representative District 83
|Total
|Total Votes
|9144
|Jon Cross
|6260
|68.46%
|Mary E. Harshfield
|2884
|31.54%
|County Commissioner
|Total
|Total Votes
|9263
|Ronald W. Eastman
|2712
|29.28%
|Tim Striker
|6551
|70.72%
|County Auditor
|Total
|Total Votes
|7739
|Michael T. Bacon
|7739
|100.00%
|Justice of the Supreme Court
|Total
|Total Votes
|7410
|Craig Baldwin
|3178
|42.89%
|Michael P. Donnelly
|4232
|57.11%
|Justice of the Supreme Court
|Total
|Total Votes
|7325
|Mary DeGenaro
|3776
|51.55%
|Melody J. Stewart
|3549
|48.45%
|Court Of Appeals Judge 3rd Appellate District
|Total
|Total Votes
|6609
|John R. Willamowski
|6609
|100.00%
|State Issue 1
|Total
|Total Votes
|9315
|Yes
|1793
|19.25%
|No
|7522
|80.75%
|2 Ada Exempted Village School
|Total
|Total Votes
|1859
|For the Tax Levy
|1216
|65.41%
|Against the Tax Levy
|643
|34.59%
|Benjamin Logal Local Schools
|Total
|Total Votes
|196
|For the Tax Levy
|105
|53.57%
|Against the Tax Levy
|91
|46.43%
|3 Hardin Northern Public Library
|Total
|Total Votes
|1003
|For the Tax Levy
|670
|66.80%
|Against the Tax Levy
|333
|33.20%
|4 Upper Scioto Valley LSD
|Total
|Total Votes
|1298
|For the Tax Levy
|802
|61.79%
|Against the Tax Levy
|496
|38.21%
|5 Hardin County Board of DD
|Total
|Total Votes
|9271
|For the Tax Levy
|6207
|66.95%
|Against the Tax Levy
|3064
|33.05%
|6 Hardin County OSU Extension
|Total
|Total Votes
|9249
|For the Tax Levy
|5918
|63.99%
|Against the Tax Levy
|3331
|36.01%
|Mental Health
|Total
|Total Votes
|9235
|For the Tax Levy
|6329
|68.53%
|Against the Tax Levy
|2906
|31.47%
|7 City of Kenton Grove Cemetery
|Total
|Total Votes
|1902
|For the Tax Levy
|1263
|66.40%
|Against the Tax Levy
|639
|33.60%
|8 Village of Alger Ref
|Total
|Total Votes
|206
|YES
|127
|61.65%
|NO
|79
|38.35%
|9 Buck TWP Grove Cemetery
|Total
|Total Votes
|295
|For the Tax Levy
|206
|69.83%
|Against the Tax Levy
|89
|30.17%
|10 Goshen TWP Grove Cemetery
|Total
|Total Votes
|262
|For the Tax Levy
|196
|74.81%
|Against the Tax Levy
|66
|25.19%
|11 Jackson TWP Fire
|Total
|Total Votes
|597
|For the Tax Levy
|429
|71.86%
|Against the Tax Levy
|168
|28.14%
|12 Liberty TWP Fire
|Total
|Total Votes
|1859
|For the Tax Levy
|1294
|69.61%
|Against the Tax Levy
|565
|30.39%
|13 Pleasant TWP Grove Cemetery
|Total
|Total Votes
|663
|For the Tax Levy
|478
|72.10%
|Against the Tax Levy
|185
|27.90%
|14 Local Option FOE
|Total
|Total Votes
|669
|YES
|444
|66.37%
|NO
|225
|33.63%
|15 Plaza Inn 1
|Total
|Total Votes
|534
|YES
|397
|74.34%
|NO
|137
|25.66%
|16 Plaza Inn 2
|Total
|Total Votes
|532
|YES
|368
|69.17%
|NO
|164
|30.83%
