The University of Northwestern Ohio’s Colleges of Business, Health Professions, and Occupational Professions will hold an Open House on Friday, November 2.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and the University will be offering Full Tuition Scholarships to students who place 1st in tests for Accounting, Business Administration, Information Technology, Medical Technology, and Marketing.

Students finishing in 2nd place will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

Scholarships in lesser amounts will also be awarded to students finishing in 2nd through 5th place.

The test will be administered at 11:30 a.m. in the Presidential Hall of the UNOH Event Center. The scholarship testing is only offered to high school seniors.

The Open House is open to the public.